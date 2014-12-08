Cox Tacks on 1-Gig Launch

Cox Communications said it has launched 1-Gig service at the Park Place Apartment Homes in Irvine, the first residential area in Southern California to be targeted by the MSO for its new speedy broadband offering.

Cox has already begun to introduce gigabit service in Virginia, starting with new homes in the Viridian Reserve at Hickory in Chesapeake, and to parts of Phoenix under the “G1GABLAST” brand. In Phoenix, Cox expects to offer 1-Gig to more than 5,000 homes this year, and to as many as 150,000 homes in the Phoenix area by the end of 2015.

Cox has already announced its intention to bring 1-Gig to existing neighborhoods in Omaha and Las Vegas, and to launch the service in new developments in all other markets, and to have it launched in some developments in all markets by the end of 2016. More broadly, Cox has set a goal to begin market-wide deployment of gigabit speeds by the end of 2016

