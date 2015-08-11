Cox Stays Atop Netflix’s ISP Rankings
Cox Communications remained on top of Netflix’s ISP Speed Index among top U.S. providers for the month of July.
For the month, Cox supplied an average Netflix streaming speed (during primetime) of 3.62 Mbps, just ahead of Cablevision Systems (3.59 Mbps) and Verizon FiOS (3.54 Mbps).
Among other movers in the top 16, Charter Communications (3.46 Mbps) jumped two spots, to No. 4, just edging out Comcast (3.45 Mbps) and Bright House Networks (3.42 Mbps).
