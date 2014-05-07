Cox’s KTVU and KICU Stations Select Volicon

Volicon has announced that Cox Media Group stations KTVU and KICU have upgraded Volicon’s Observer video monitoring and logging system in their facilities.

The move will improve their monitoring, increase their channel density and make it easier to rapidly repurpose content for news promos.

The upgrade includes a six-channel Observer TS system, which records the two main KTVU and KICU channels along with four competitor stations, and a four-channel Observer Scout system, which is dedicated to audio compliance monitoring, the vendor reports.

The Cox Media Group has also deployed Observer systems across its broadcast stations, making it possible for its staff to use the Observer platform and Web-based GUI to access and share content recorded at any other station.