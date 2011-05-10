Cox Officially Debuts 'TV Everywhere' Portal With 11 Nets

After soft-launching some "TV Everywhere" services last year, Cox Communications has taken the wraps off TV Online, its authenticated online-video site with content from Turner Broadcasting System, HBO and Cinemax, Epix, Vutopia and Hulu.

Cox's TV Online site is available to cable TV subscribers at cox.com/tv over any broadband connection. Customers do not need to be Cox broadband subscribers.

Cable programming includes shows from Turner Broadcasting System's TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network (including the Adult Swim block) and TruTV. Premium content is available from HBO's HBOGo.com and MAXGo.com, Epix and Vutopia. The service also provides episodes of broadcast network shows from ABC, NBC and Fox, through their Hulu joint venture.



