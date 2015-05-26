Cox Nears VOD Launch on Retail TiVo Boxes

Cox Communications confirmed that it will soon begin to offer video-on-demand on certain TiVo retail DVR models over IP connections starting in Orange County in “early July,” followed by expansions into other markets.

Cox is currently supporting linear TV and switched digital video (using a tuning adapter) to retail TiVo devices outfitted with CableCARD modules.

Cox spokesman Todd Smith said work is well underway for the MSO to deliver its VOD catalogue, including transactional VOD, subscription VOD and free VOD, to digital TiVo customers who are subscribed to Cox’s video digital tier and its high-speed Internet “Essential” tier or higher. TiVo, he added, is targeting Cox VOD support on its Premiere and Roamio models (Series 4 and Series 5).

