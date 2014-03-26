Cox Media to Test Targeted Advertising

Cox Media, the ad division of Cox Communications, said it will push ahead with trials of addressable/targeted advertising as part of an ongoing strategy to develop advanced ad products and new programmatic capabilities.

As part of that plan, Cox Media and Invidi Technologies have signed an "exploratory agreement" to measure the effectiveness of addressable advertising delivered according to specific viewer geographic, demographic, and other pre-determined viewer qualifiers.

Cox Media said it's using Invidi's platform to deliver targeted, tailored ads to individual Cox video subscriber households

"Addressability creates a new class of premium television advertising inventory, which is why Cox Media is committed to bringing it to market as another tool for our clients to connect consumers to the products they care about," said Mike Zeigler (pictured), VP of Cox Media operations and business development, in a statement. "The ability to create specifically defined and measureable ad impressions is valuable to both video consumers and those who buy ads in Cox markets."

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.