Cox Media, Magna Global to Pitch Programmatic TV

Cox Media, the advertising division of Cox Communications, has hooked up with Magna Global to form a private programmatic TV marketplace that uses the AudienceXpress platform.

They said the agreement will enable Magna Global advertisers to execute television advertising through a unified interface that targets their optimal audiences across the Cox Media’s inventory in more than 20 DMAs nationwide. AudienceXpress is the programmatic division of Visible World.

The AudienceXpress-powered system from Cox Media and Magna Global is expected to debut in early 2015. According to the companies, it will be capable of providing custom next day reporting and application of first- and third-party audience data sets, allowing Magna Global to specify and measure geographic concentration of their campaigns based on the audience data in addition to audience composition by network and day-part.

