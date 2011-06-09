Cox Media Expands Deployments of LiveU's Mobile System

Cox Media Group (CMG) has selected LiveU to provide its mobile uplink technology for its electronic newsgathering operations and as part of the expanded relationship is deploying LiveU's newly enhanced LU60 system at the 15 Cox TV stations around the country.

"We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with LiveU," noted Dave Siegler, CMG's VP of technical operations in a statement. "Our flagship station, WSB in Atlanta, has been working with LiveU since 2009, using the mobile system for storm-tracker reporting and other breaking news coverage. Our viewers depend on us to cover news as it happens, and LiveU's technology gives our teams the freedom to send high-quality, dependable news video back to the stations for broadcast, even while mobile."

LiveU's flagship LU60 product is a bonded 3G/4G LTE backpack with proprietary RF technology that is capable of handling 1080 HD video.

"Our latest LU60 backpack enables Cox and its stations' mobile news teams, to conduct real-time interviews from any location," said Mike Savello, VP of sales at LiveU.

"Cox stations utilize LiveU in many ways to bring breaking news home live to viewers, for example, broadcasting from a raft in the middle of a flooded area, transmitting live from events inside high-rise office buildings, and, for the first time, long-form live streaming of local court proceedings on its website," he added.