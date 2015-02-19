Trending

Cox Makes Home Healthcare Connection

Taking aim at an emerging growth opportunity for cable operators, Cox Communications said it has hooked up with the Cleveland Clinic to form Vivre Health, a strategic alliance focused on bringing home care into the home using broadband and other technologies.   

Cox also said it has also invested in HealthSpot, a company focused on patient and provider-driven telehealth technology. HealthSpot has developed a digital, kiosk-like station and healthcare delivery platform that relies on cloud-based software and is being trialed in several states by healthcare, pharmacy and retail services providers. According to HealthSpot, those stations, which provide some functions provided at traditional walk-in clinics, enable patients to interact with board-certified healthcare providers using high definition video conferencing while providing an array of connected medical devices that stream biomedical information in real time (this video shows a HealthSpot station in action).   

The Cleveland Clinic, Cox's telehealth alliance partner, runs a system that includes eight community hospitals and more than 75 outpatient locations in Northern Ohio. 

