Cox Launches iPad App

Cox Communications has joined the ranks of cable operators offering their customers live streaming of cable channels with the launch of Cox TV Connect app for the iPad.

Currently, Cox customers with Preferred, Premier or Ultimate Cox High Speed Internet service, Cox TV Essential service or higher and a DOCSIS modem can download and use the free application in their home on their iPad. The app provides access to content from over 35 channels as well as an on-screen guide.

Cox had announced in November that it would be launching a iPad app with live streaming sometime in December.

"Cox offers convenience through convergence and TV Connect is a new way we are making viewing more convenient and flexible for our customers," said Steve Necessary, VP of video product development and management at the MSO. "Our TV Connect offering will continue to evolve and expand, adding even more value to our services."

Access to linear programming through Cox TV Connect marks a significant expansion of Cox's online offering. Last May, the company introduced TV Online at www.cox.com/tv, which gives Cox Advanced TV customers access to a library of thousands of television and movies titles on demand.

Earlier this year, Cox also introduced Mobile Connect, an iPad, iPhone and Android app that gives Cox Advanced TV and Cox Telephone customers the ability to control and manage their Cox DVR and Telephone services from mobile devices.