Cox Kicks Off All-Digital Transition

Cox Communications confirmed that it has kicked off its all-digital migration, starting with Cox systems in Connecticut.

A spokesman said Cox will expand the effort to some additional markets next year, but hasn’t identified which ones are next in line.

The project will enable Cox to reclaim gobs of spectrum currently being used for analog video (Cox currently uses about 60 channels for analog, though that total varies by system). Cox will use that reclaimed capacity to fuel other services, including more channels, VOD, and future broadband offerings that will lean on DOCSIS 3.1, the emerging multi-gigabit platform for hybrid fiber/coax networks.

