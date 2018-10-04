Cox Integrates YouTube Kids, NPR One Into Contour TV

Cox Communications has integrated YouTube Kids and NPR One into Contour TV, the white label version of Comcast’s X1 video platform.

Comcast had already integrated these apps into its flagship X1 product. Contour already offers Netflix, YouTube and iHeart Radio apps, allowing subscribers to access these services without toggling HDMI inputs.

“Now, with YouTube Kids and NPR One, Contour brings even more age-appropriate content to the TV screen for younger members of the family, and the informative, quality audio programming of NPR One for those who want to stay abreast of current events —particularly as election day gets close,” read a Cox advertisement that ran Thursday in a number of the operator’s markets.

The programming is available in the “apps” section of the Contour guide.

Privately held Cox doesn’t often release figures on the number of Contour users, although it did say a year ago that it had 1 million subscribers on the platform. Estimates peg the Atlanta-based operator’s total video base to be around 4.065 million.

Canada’s Shaw Communications, Rogers Communications and Videotron also license X1 from Comcast.