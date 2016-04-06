Cox Goes Wide With New ‘Contour’

In the wake of a deal to license Comcast’s X1 platform on a national basis announced late last year, Cox Communications has launched its new cloud-based video platform to almost all of the MSO’s markets.

Cox initially deployed its new platform, which keeps the MSO’s “Contour” brand, in San Diego, and has since rolled it out in systems serving Rhode Island; Connecticut; Cleveland; Macon, Ga.; Central Florida; Louisiana; Oklahoma City; Tulsa; Arkansas; Arizona; Las Vegas; and San Diego, Santa Barbara and Orange County, Calif.

The only Cox market left is Virginia. Cox expects to launch the new Contour there on April 26, an MSO official said.

