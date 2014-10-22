Cox Gives Broadband a Boost in San Diego

San Diego is the latest Cox Communications market to receive an upgrade that doubles the downstream speeds of its two most popular tiers.

The upgrades boost the speed of Cox’s “Preferred” offering from 25 Mbps to 50 Mbps, while “Premier” jumps from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps. More than 70% of Cox’s residential broadband customers are on one of those two speed tiers.

Also getting a lift via the free upgrade is Cox’s “Ultimate” offering, rising from 100 Mbps to 150 Mbps.

