Cox Fires Up DOCSIS 3.0 In Connecticut
Cox Communications launched the Ultimate Internet tier -- offering 50
Mbps downstream and 5 Mbps up -- to residential and business customers
in Connecticut, as the operator continues its DOCSIS 3.0 buildout.
The
Ultimate Tier, priced at $99 per month for residential customers,
provides up to 55 Mbps down with Cox's PowerBoost feature. In
Connecticut, Cox competes primarily with AT&T, which offers U-verse
TV Internet service (with a maximum of 24 Mbps downstream) in more than
100 communities in the state.
Cox plans to offer DOCSIS 3.0 speeds in more than two-thirds of its systems across the country by the end of 2010.
The MSO has rolled out DOCSIS 3.0-based services in markets including
Rhode Island; Las Vegas; Louisiana; Northern Virginia; Arizona; and
Orange County, Calif. (Palos Verdes). The next-generation DOCSIS 3.0
specification provides higher-speed bandwidth by bonding multiple 6-MHz
channels together.
