Cox Fires Up DOCSIS 3.0 In Connecticut

Cox Communications launched the Ultimate Internet tier -- offering 50

Mbps downstream and 5 Mbps up -- to residential and business customers

in Connecticut, as the operator continues its DOCSIS 3.0 buildout.

The

Ultimate Tier, priced at $99 per month for residential customers,

provides up to 55 Mbps down with Cox's PowerBoost feature. In

Connecticut, Cox competes primarily with AT&T, which offers U-verse

TV Internet service (with a maximum of 24 Mbps downstream) in more than

100 communities in the state.

Cox plans to offer DOCSIS 3.0 speeds in more than two-thirds of its systems across the country by the end of 2010.

The MSO has rolled out DOCSIS 3.0-based services in markets including

Rhode Island; Las Vegas; Louisiana; Northern Virginia; Arizona; and

Orange County, Calif. (Palos Verdes). The next-generation DOCSIS 3.0

specification provides higher-speed bandwidth by bonding multiple 6-MHz

channels together.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com