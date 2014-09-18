Cox CTO: 1-Gig Launch in Phoenix Is ‘On Track’

Cox Communications is on schedule to debut a 1-Gbps services in the Phoenix area in the fourth quarter of 2014. There, it will start off with targeted use of fiber-to-the-premises technology and branch out to the rest of the market using DOCSIS 3.1 when the new platform is ready to go.

“This is a top priority for us at Cox,” Kevin Hart, Cox’s executive VP and chief technology officer, said in a recent interview, noting that the operator has already begun to promote the idea through its new “Gig Life” branding.

“We are on track for a fourth quarter launch in Phoenix,” Hart said, noting that the initial launch will feature FTTH and reach greenfield areas, including new multiple dwelling units and other new housing developments, as well as “some overbuild for existing neighborhoods.”

