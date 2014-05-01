Cox Connects With Showtime Anytime

Cox Communications has launched Showtime Anytime, the premium programmer’s authenticated TV Everywhere service.

Showtime Anytime features on-demand access to hundreds of hours of content, plus the channels’ East and West coast live feeds. Showtime has developed apps for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, the Kindle Fire, Roku and the new Amazon Fire TV device.

The app features current and past seasons of Showtime original series such as Homeland, Dexter, Ray Donovan, Masters of Sex, Penny Dreadful, and Nurse Jackie, as well as movies, documentaries and other specials from the Showtime library.

