Cox to Carry Lifetime’s Ancillary Channels

Lifetime Networks said Wednesday that Cox Communications, the nation's third-largest cable carrier, will begin carrying all of its ancillary offerings -- Lifetime HD, Lifetime Movie Network HD, Lifetime on Demand and Lifetime Movie Network Español.

Cox will begin the rollout of the channels starting next month.

Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV and AT&T's U-verse TV already agreed to run part of the package.

Lifetime Networks executive vice president of distribution Lori Conkling said that according to its research, female viewers want the ability to see more HD movies.