Cox Brings Home Security & Automation To Baton Rouge

Cox Communications’ rollout of home security and automation services took another step forward this week with a launch in Baton Rouge, La.

The service, called Cox Homelife and based on the Icontrol platform, offers a mix of services and features, including intrusion and home safety monitoring (including fire, gas and flood), remote access to the system via integrated mobile apps, carbon monoxide and smoke detection, video monitoring, and the ability to control functions such as lighting and heating.

Cox first piloted the service in Arizona during 2011, and has since introduced it in several other markets, including Las Vegas, California, Oklahoma, New England, Ohio & Virginia. An official said that Cox will look to complete its rollout as it expands the service to central Florida and middle Georgia in the early part of 2015.

