Cox, Bright House Complete WiFi Connection

Cox Communications and Bright House Networks announced last week that they had completed an integration that enables most of their respective high-speed Internet to obtain free access to thousands of quasi-public hotspots that broadcast the "CableWiFi" SSID.

Following the integration, those customers now have access to WiFi in several new areas, including Orlando, Tampa, Daytona, Northern Virginia, Connecticut and Indiana.

Cox has previously completed similar WiFi integrations with Comcast, Cablevision Systems and Time Warner Cable. Together, those MSO members of the "CableWiFi" roaming alliance have deployed more than 200,000 hotspots so far, covering markets such as New York City, San Francisco, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Chicago.

