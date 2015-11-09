Cox to Bow Millennials-Focused OTT Video Service

Following in the footsteps of Comcast’s “Watchable” and Verizon’s new go90 service, Cox Communications is preparing to branch out with a video streaming service that is targeted to millennial audiences, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The MSO official told the paper that Flare MeTV, expected to launch later this year first as an app for the iPad, will initially be offered in the U.S. without ads, though it could eventually support advertising or subscription-based models later. The coming app’s “Flipboard-like” UI will also allow users to search across different services, including HBO, Showtime and Hulu, the pub said.

A Cox official confirmed those details, noting that more information will be announced closer to the launch later this year.

