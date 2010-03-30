Cox to Also Carry Masters 3D
By Glen Dickson
Cable
operator Cox Communications has joined Comcast in agreeing to carry live 3D
coverage next month of the 2010 Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf
Club in Augusta, Ga.
The
3D coverage, which is being sponsored by Sony Electronics through a deal with
Augusta National, begins on Apr. 7 and will be available to Cox Advanced TV
customers with an HD or HD/DVR receiver and a new 3D-capable HDTV set with
accompanying glasses and HDMI connection. The 3D coverage will be produced by
ESPN using NEP's SS-3D truck, which has previously produced 3D broadcasts of
football and basketball.
Live
3D coverage will take place starting Apr. 7, from 3-5 p.m. ET, with the Par 3
Contest and continue with the Masters Tournament Thursday, Apr. 8 through
Sunday, Apr. 11 with two hours each day (live tournament coverage starts at
either 4 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. ET each day). In addition to the 3D channel, Cox
says that its customers can access 3D Masters content via the On DEMAND library
on Channel 1, including replays of every day's 3D telecast and daily highlights
in 3D available the day after the live exhibition.
"Cox
is excited to offer our customers access to this innovative television event,
bringing our customers the latest in video technology," said Cox senior VP
of marketing David Pugliese. "The Masters in 3D is available exclusively
to cable customers, making it even clearer why Cox is the best choice for
entertainment and communications services."
The
Cox/Masters announcement is the second big 3D sports announcement this week,
following DirecTV's announcement that it will carry ESPN's new 3D channel when
it launches this June. CBS will also produce 3D coverage of the NCAA Final Four
men's college basketball championship this weekend that will be broadcast to
digital cinemas by Cinedigm; that effort is being sponsored by set-maker LG
Electronics.
