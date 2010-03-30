Cox to Also Carry Masters 3D

Cable

operator Cox Communications has joined Comcast in agreeing to carry live 3D

coverage next month of the 2010 Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf

Club in Augusta, Ga.

The

3D coverage, which is being sponsored by Sony Electronics through a deal with

Augusta National, begins on Apr. 7 and will be available to Cox Advanced TV

customers with an HD or HD/DVR receiver and a new 3D-capable HDTV set with

accompanying glasses and HDMI connection. The 3D coverage will be produced by

ESPN using NEP's SS-3D truck, which has previously produced 3D broadcasts of

football and basketball.

Live

3D coverage will take place starting Apr. 7, from 3-5 p.m. ET, with the Par 3

Contest and continue with the Masters Tournament Thursday, Apr. 8 through

Sunday, Apr. 11 with two hours each day (live tournament coverage starts at

either 4 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. ET each day). In addition to the 3D channel, Cox

says that its customers can access 3D Masters content via the On DEMAND library

on Channel 1, including replays of every day's 3D telecast and daily highlights

in 3D available the day after the live exhibition.

"Cox

is excited to offer our customers access to this innovative television event,

bringing our customers the latest in video technology," said Cox senior VP

of marketing David Pugliese. "The Masters in 3D is available exclusively

to cable customers, making it even clearer why Cox is the best choice for

entertainment and communications services."

The

Cox/Masters announcement is the second big 3D sports announcement this week,

following DirecTV's announcement that it will carry ESPN's new 3D channel when

it launches this June. CBS will also produce 3D coverage of the NCAA Final Four

men's college basketball championship this weekend that will be broadcast to

digital cinemas by Cinedigm; that effort is being sponsored by set-maker LG

Electronics.