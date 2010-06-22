Cowles Taps Rentrak for Measurement

Related: Advanced Advertising 2.0: Varied 'Currencies' Driving Research, Business

Cowles Media Company has become the latest station group to subscribe

to the set-top-data based local TV measurement service from Rentrak

Corporation, which first established itself in the cable industry by

measuring VOD consumption and has since expanded into measuring linear

TV with both pay-TV operators like Dish Network and local broadcasters.

Under the deal, Cowles will use Rentrak's StationView Essentials

service to measure viewing for six stations in four markets: KCBA (Fox

35) and KION (CBS) in Monterey, California; KCOY (CBS) and KKFX (FOX 11)

in Santa Barbara, California; KHQ-TV (NBC) in Spokane, Washington and

KNDO (NBC) in Yakima, Washington. There are 31 stations in 17 markets

currently subscribing to Rentrak's TV database, with participating

groups including Sinclair, Post-Newsweek and Schurz.

"Cowles chose

Rentrak because of their unique ability to take a large dataset and

provide an in-depth analysis of both station and telecast performance so

we are better able to sell our inventory based not only on a better

measurement tool for the size of our audience, but also how attentive

and relevant that audience is to the programs they watch," said Paul

Dughi, President of Cowles California Media Company, in a statement.

"Based on StationView Essential's stability, granularity and the

opportunities to overlay segmentation data in all of our markets, we

have found Rentrak's data to be vital to every department within our

organization including news, promotions, marketing and sales."

Through

deals with Dish, AT&T and Charter, Rentrak is able to measure local

viewing in all 210 markets, and by this summer will be pulling data

from a national sample of 17 million set-tops, said Bruce Goerlich,

chief researcher for Rentrak. The company has been quickly growing its

local station business, which started the year with "zero stations,"

said Goerlich, who spoke MJune 21 at B&C and Multichannel News'

Advanced Advertising 2.0 conference in New York.

"There's been

inertia in the marketplace in the way of doing business," noted

Goerlich, referring to broadcasters' long reliance on Nielsen numbers.

But he said Rentrak has been able to overcome that by hosting "agency

days" to explain the benefits of its local set-top measurement to media

buyers. He added that once Rentrak starts measuring for one station in a

market, others quickly follow, and that the company typically has "four

out of five stations" in a market.

"We're talking about

currencies that are more relevant," said Goerlich. "I think it's time

that TV woke up and understood there are other ways of doing business."