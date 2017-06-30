Court Upholds Roku Sales Ban in Mexico

Roku is again facing a ban on product sales in Mexico after the Twelfth Collegiate Tribunal in Civil Matters of Mexico City this week upheld an earlier court decision stemming from piracy concerns raised by Cablevision, a Mexican cable operator run by Grupo Televisa.

The reversal comes about a week after a federal court in Mexico lifted an earlier court order that had blocked the sale of Roku streaming devices in the country temporarily.

Cablevision contends that the devices can be altered to enable users to receive copyrighted content illegally.

"Cablevision cannot allow the content that it licenses from domestic and foreign companies to be illegally used," aCablevision official told Reuters. "We would also like Roku Inc. to better supervise the use of its software so that it's not used inappropriately."

