Court Seeks More Spectrum Auction Stay Input

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has given the FCC until March 15 at 4 p.m. to respond to the most recent request for an emergency stay of the spectrum auction.

On March 10, a trio of LPTV owners not eligible for the upcoming auction joined the parade marching to federal court asking the FCC to delay the March 29 launch of the auction. They are Free Access & Broadcast Telemedia, LLC (FAB), Word of God Fellowship, Inc. and Mako Communications, LLC.

The Court was already considering the stay requests of Videohouse and Latina Broadcasters of Daytona Beach.

FAB et al. have until 4 p.m. March 16 to respond to the FCC. The court has already received briefs from Videohouse, Latina, and the FCC (two, one responding to each of those).