Court OKs Aereo Asset Sale

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved the sale of certain assets of defunct online TV/cloud DVR company Aereo on March 11, with TiVo coming away with Aereo’s trademarks and customer lists for about $1 million.

The court also approved the sale of Aereo’s patents to RPX Corp. for $225,000, and the sale of Aereo equipment to Alliance Technology Solutions for $300,000, according to The Wall Street Journal.

TiVo is expected to use Aereo’s customer lists to pitch the Roamio OTA, a new CableCARD-free model that mixes over-the-air broadcast with over-the-top content from sources such as Netflix and Hulu Plus. TiVo, which is also aiming to distribute the Roamio OTA with MVPD partners such as Frontier Communications, hasn’t announced how it intends to use Aereo’s trademarks.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.