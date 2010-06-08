Cosgrove To Head Discovery 3D Network
Tom Cosgrove has been named president and general manager of the
joint venture between Discovery Communications, Sony Corp. and IMAX that
will spawn a 3D network.
Cosgrove, who has been serving as
executive
vice president and COO for Discovery Channel, will lead the yet-unnamed
3D service, which was announced
in January and is slated to bow in 2011, presenting programming
from national history, space, exploration, adventure, engineering,
science and technology, as well as movie fare from Sony Pictures
Entertainment, IMAX, Discovery and other third-party providers.
In his new position,
Cosgrove will oversee all business and creative areas of the joint
venture, with a goal of driving consumer adoption of 3D televisions and
giving the network long-term leadership in the 3D home marketplace. He
will report to the joint venture's board of directors, comprised of
representatives from the three companies, which finalized the formation
of the joint venture last week.
The announcement comes two days before ESPN 3D kicks off with
coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and carriage
for the service on Comcast and DIrecTV. Later this month, DirecTV
is expected to bow a trio of 3D services.
