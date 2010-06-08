Cosgrove To Head Discovery 3D Network

Tom Cosgrove has been named president and general manager of the

joint venture between Discovery Communications, Sony Corp. and IMAX that

will spawn a 3D network.

Cosgrove, who has been serving as

executive

vice president and COO for Discovery Channel, will lead the yet-unnamed

3D service, which was announced

in January and is slated to bow in 2011, presenting programming

from national history, space, exploration, adventure, engineering,

science and technology, as well as movie fare from Sony Pictures

Entertainment, IMAX, Discovery and other third-party providers.

In his new position,

Cosgrove will oversee all business and creative areas of the joint

venture, with a goal of driving consumer adoption of 3D televisions and

giving the network long-term leadership in the 3D home marketplace. He

will report to the joint venture's board of directors, comprised of

representatives from the three companies, which finalized the formation

of the joint venture last week.

The announcement comes two days before ESPN 3D kicks off with

coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup and carriage

for the service on Comcast and DIrecTV. Later this month, DirecTV

is expected to bow a trio of 3D services.

Click here to read

the full article on Multichannel.com.