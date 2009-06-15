Cory Shields Tapped For IP Role At NBCU

NBC Universal Executive VP of Communications Cory Shields has been named to the newly-created position of executive vice president of global policy strategies and alliances at NBCU.

In his new role, Shields will work to build alliances with IP-intensive industries, labor unions, and other organizations looking to protect jobs and grow the U.S. economy as well as advance the company's agenda for strengthening IP protection for NBCU's content. He will be working with NBCU's global legal and government relations team to drive the company's anti-piracy agenda.

"The lifeblood of a media company is its intellectual property," said NBCU President and CEO Jeff Zucker, who Shields will report to along with NBCU Executive VP and General Counsel Rick Cotton. "Which is why I've asked Cory to take on this crucial challenge. It makes great sense to have a high-level communications professional wholly dedicated to our global IP agenda."

Shields had served as executive VP of communications since 2006, when he began his second stint at NBCU. He joined NBC in 1997 as director of news media relations and became VP of communications at MSNBC. He was then promoted to VP of corporate communications in 2000, a position he held until joining J. Walter Thompson as chief communications officer and executive VP He also worked as senior VP of corporate communications at Sony BMG Music.