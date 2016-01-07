Cordillera Stations Go Dark on Dish

More than a dozen mid-sized and small market TV stations owned by Cordillera Communications went dark to Dish Network customers Thursday afternoon, the result of an ongoing retransmission consent dispute that could cause some customers of the satellite giant in the West, Southwest and Southern portions of the country to miss the opening round of the National Football League playoffs.

“Unfortunately, Dish Network has refused to reach a fair, market-based agreement with Cordillera even as we offer terms similar to those of existing agreements with every other cable and satellite provider,” said Cordillera president Terrance Hurley in a statement.

Dish officials were not immediately available for comment.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.