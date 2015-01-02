Cordillera Stations Dark on DirecTV

Cordillera Communications stations in seven states went dark to DirecTV customers on Jan 1, after the parties could not reach a retransmission consent agreement.

The dispute affects 10 stations in Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, California, Arizona, Texas and Montana. While Cordillera has had lengthy battles in the past with distributors – its Corpus Christi, Texas stations went dark to Time Warner Cable customers in 2012 for about six months – the parties appear hopeful they can reach a deal.

On its website, Cordillera said that talks continue and that “both sides have made considerable compromises to try to come to terms, but fundamental differences remain on several key points including the fair value of our programming.”

