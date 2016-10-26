Cook: Apple ‘Open to Acquisitions of Any Size’

Apple is “open” to acquisitions both big and small, so long as it has a strategic fit, company CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday on Apple’s fiscal Q4 earnings call.

“We are open to acquisitions of any size that are of strategic value where we can deliver better products to our customers and innovate more,” Cook said. “We look at a whole variety of companies and, based on that, we choose whether to move forward or not.”

Cook was responding to a question on whether Apple would consider an acquisition that is “larger than normal.” Potential M&A targets weren’t mentioned by name, but the question was obviously about a Wall Street Journal report that Apple had approached Time Warner about a merger a few months ago, but that those talks didn’t get beyond the “preliminary stage.” That report came out late last week when rumors of an AT&T-Time Warner courtship were flying. AT&T and TW announced a proposed merger on Saturday.

