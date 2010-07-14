Conviva Touts World Cup Traffic

Conviva, the streaming-video specialist

headed by former NBC Universal CTO Darren Feher, said that it handled over 200

million streams during online coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup for customers

including Univision of the U.S., CBC of Canada, CNTV of China, TV2 of Norway

and Astro of Malaysia.

Conviva, which also provided customers

with real-time viewer measurement and diagnostics during all 64 World Cup

matches, said that the live and on-demand streams reached more than 30

million unique viewers worldwide. The San Mateo, Calif.-based

company, which provided its adaptive-bit rate technology and measurement

services to NBC Olympics for its online coverage of the 2010 Winter Olympics,

also handled over three billion viewer minutes and, on the thirteenth

day of the event, maintained nearly 1.5 million peak concurrent

viewers simultaneously.

"The 2010 FIFA World Cup was an

unprecedented leap ahead for the industry in terms of scale, and a significant

milestone for Conviva," said Feher in a statement. "With a live event, you

can't correct quality issues after the fact. We have proved time and time again

how our real-time insights, diagnostics and remediation put customers in

control of delivering the best online video quality."