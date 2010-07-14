Conviva Touts World Cup Traffic
By Glen Dickson
Conviva, the streaming-video specialist
headed by former NBC Universal CTO Darren Feher, said that it handled over 200
million streams during online coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup for customers
including Univision of the U.S., CBC of Canada, CNTV of China, TV2 of Norway
and Astro of Malaysia.
Conviva, which also provided customers
with real-time viewer measurement and diagnostics during all 64 World Cup
matches, said that the live and on-demand streams reached more than 30
million unique viewers worldwide. The San Mateo, Calif.-based
company, which provided its adaptive-bit rate technology and measurement
services to NBC Olympics for its online coverage of the 2010 Winter Olympics,
also handled over three billion viewer minutes and, on the thirteenth
day of the event, maintained nearly 1.5 million peak concurrent
viewers simultaneously.
"The 2010 FIFA World Cup was an
unprecedented leap ahead for the industry in terms of scale, and a significant
milestone for Conviva," said Feher in a statement. "With a live event, you
can't correct quality issues after the fact. We have proved time and time again
how our real-time insights, diagnostics and remediation put customers in
control of delivering the best online video quality."
