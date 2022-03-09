Content Spotlight: 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' star Samuel L. Jackson Dishes About Dementia and Second Chances
Jackson executive produces, stars in six-part Apple TV Plus drama series
Content Spotlight is a new podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that looks at new and returning television series through the eyes of the show’s stars and creators.
Multichannel News senior content producer R. Thomas Umstead talks with actor/producer Samuel L. Jackson about his new Apple TV Plus series, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, in which he plays an elderly man suffering from dementia who is given an opportunity to remember past events so that he can complete some unfinished business in his life. The series also stars Omar Benson Miller as Grey's great nephew Reggie and Dominique Fishback as Grey's young caretaker Robyn.
The six-episode series debuts with the first two episodes on March 11.
