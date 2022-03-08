What's Premiering This Week (March 7-March 13)

Apple TV Plus' 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

Apple TV Plus's drama series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is among several new series, movies and documentaries debuting during the first full week of March.

The six-episode series stars Samuel L. Jackson as an elderly man with dementia who uses an opportunity to remember his past to complete some unfinished business, according to the streaming service.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of March 7 to March 13 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 8 – Perfect World: A Deadly Game (reality series) – Peacock

March 8 – Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall (documentary) – HBO

March 9 – The Andy Warhol Diaries (documentary) – Netflix

March 9 – Good Trouble (returning series) – Freeform

March 10 – Bust Down (comedy) – Peacock

March 10 – Ruthless (returning series) – BET Plus

March 11 – The Adam Project (sci-fi movie) – Netflix

March 11 – The Snoopy Show (animation) – Apple Tv Plus

March 11 – Turning Red (animation movie) – Disney Plus

March 11 — Upload (scf-fi/comedy) – Prime Video