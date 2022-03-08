What's Premiering This Week (March 7-March 13)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
Apple TV Plus's 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' leads list of weekly show debuts
Apple TV Plus's drama series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is among several new series, movies and documentaries debuting during the first full week of March.
The six-episode series stars Samuel L. Jackson as an elderly man with dementia who uses an opportunity to remember his past to complete some unfinished business, according to the streaming service.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of March 7 to March 13 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
March 8 – Perfect World: A Deadly Game (reality series) – Peacock
March 8 – Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall (documentary) – HBO
March 9 – The Andy Warhol Diaries (documentary) – Netflix
March 9 – Good Trouble (returning series) – Freeform
March 10 – Bust Down (comedy) – Peacock
March 10 – Ruthless (returning series) – BET Plus
March 11 – The Adam Project (sci-fi movie) – Netflix
March 11 – The Snoopy Show (animation) – Apple Tv Plus
March 11 – Turning Red (animation movie) – Disney Plus
March 11 — Upload (scf-fi/comedy) – Prime Video
