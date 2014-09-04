Consumers Union: Comcast/TWC Shoudn't Be on FCC's Broadband Competition Agenda

Reaction continued Thursday following FCC chairman Tom Wheeler's speech outlining his goals for boosting broadband speed and competition, including from Consumers Union, which used it to argue against the Comcast/Time Warner Cable merger.

"The Chairman’s right – the market for high-speed Internet service isn’t nearly competitive enough," said Delara Derakhshani, policy counsel for Consumers Union. "That's why it's so critical for the FCC to reject Comcast’s merger with Time Warner Cable. If the FCC allows the Comcast merger to happen... Comcast would become a national gatekeeper for the Internet with control over nearly half of the residential broadband customers."

Comcast has said its total would be much lower of the broadband sub universe, but Wheeler signaled in his speech that high-speed is the relevant measure of availability, suggesting high-speed should be more like 25 Mbps than the FCC's current 4 Mbps downstream definition.

