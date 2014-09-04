Wheeler: High Speed Broadband Competition Lacking

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler says that "meaningful" competition for high-speed broadband is "lacking," and he has a four-point Agenda for Broadband Competition to bring broadband up to speed.

That came in a speech on the state of broadband competition at 1776, a D.C. based startup "incubator" whose founding partners include Comcast Business and Microsoft.

Wheeler said there was not sufficient competitive choice, and that included the difficulty of switching providers where there was choice. He pointed to the speed boosts in markets where competitors had weighed in. "A year ago, Cox Cable said it wouldn’t be upgrading to gigabit networks because it would cost billions. Now it says it will, starting with communities where Google and CenturyLink are deploying fiber."

