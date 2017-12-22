Consolidated Communications Pacts With fuboTV

Consolidated Communications, the Illinois-based broadband and pay-TV provider, has signed on to pitch its broadband customers the fuboTV sports-centric streaming TV service. fuboTV in July announced an agreement with the National Cable Television Cooperative to facilitate such arrangements, and Consolidated is the first NCTC member to come on board.



Consolidated is offering customers who sign up at fubotv.com/consolidated a 30-day free trial of the Fubo Premier service, currently offering "65+" live channels plus a cloud DVR service, after which normal pricing would kick in. Or they can get a seven-day free trial and then a $19.99 monthly price for the service for two months. The usual full price is $39.99 monthly (or $44.99 in New York and New England markets served by MSG and NESN). Customers would tap into fuboTV via computer or apps on Apple and Android devices or Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast or Fire TV.



“Our customers crave the best in TV content when they want it and where they want it,” Rob Koester, vice president of product management, consumer services at Consolidated Communications, said in a release. “With its abundance of live, national and regional sports and must-watch entertainment channels, fuboTV delivers content that will supplement our video offerings.”



“We are excited that Consolidated is bringing our sports-first streaming TV service to its customers, and is the first broadband provider to take advantage of our partnership with the NCTC announced earlier this year,” Min Kim, vice president of business development at fuboTV, said in the release. “Our streaming package, which has the most sports for the least money, gives Consolidated customers even more reasons to love their fast, fiber-based high-speed Internet.”



fuboTV launched in 2015 as a streaming soccer service and has expanded into a full-fledged virtual MVPD service, now with more than 100,000 subscribers. It recently exited a beta phase on Roku with an updated interface and is competing against the likes of other vMVPDs, such as PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Philo, CenturyLink Stream, Sling TV and Hulu.



This story was updated on Dec. 22 to correct how the free trial periods are described.