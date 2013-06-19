ConnecTV to Study Second-Screen Social TV Viewing Behavior
ConnecTV is teaming with consumer technology and media
research firm SmithGeiger on a study that will examine second screen social TV
viewing behavior.
The study, which will provide reports to media companies, TV
networks, advertisers and ad agencies, has a stated goal of validating the
purported premium value of second screen companion ads that are synchronized
with broadcast ads, as well as quantifying the "brand benefits of social ad
impressions over standard 'eyeballs.'"
SmithGeiger, a firm that works with major TV networks and
cable providers, will use its proprietary system to study social and behavioral
preferences of opted-in ConnecTV users. The companies have yet to set a
timetable for sharing results of the study, a ConnecTV spokesman said.
