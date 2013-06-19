ConnecTV to Study Second-Screen Social TV Viewing Behavior

ConnecTV is teaming with consumer technology and media

research firm SmithGeiger on a study that will examine second screen social TV

viewing behavior.

The study, which will provide reports to media companies, TV

networks, advertisers and ad agencies, has a stated goal of validating the

purported premium value of second screen companion ads that are synchronized

with broadcast ads, as well as quantifying the "brand benefits of social ad

impressions over standard 'eyeballs.'"

SmithGeiger, a firm that works with major TV networks and

cable providers, will use its proprietary system to study social and behavioral

preferences of opted-in ConnecTV users. The companies have yet to set a

timetable for sharing results of the study, a ConnecTV spokesman said.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.