ConnecTV to Produce Live Chat for Emmy Nominations
Social TV provider ConnecTV is partnering with the Academy
of Television Arts and Sciences to produce a special live chat during the
Primetime Emmy Awards nominations on Thursday morning.
The nomination announcement will be carried live by most
broadcast networks along with CBS.com at 5:40 am PT and the live chat will
provide a second-screen experience for viewers.
As part of the effort, ConnecTV's team will chat from 5:15
a.m. to 6 a.m. PT on Twitter, using the hashtag #emmyschat.
The cohosts for the live chat are Kirstin Benson, ConnecTV's
Entertainment producer-moderator, and Michael Buckley, ConnecTV's resident host
and Internet personality.
An entire pre- and post-nomination presentation will be
streamed live on emmys.com and yahoo.com from 5:15 a.m. to 6 a.m.
PT.
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences
65th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on September 22nd on CBS at 8pm ET/5pm
PT.
