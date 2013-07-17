ConnecTV to Produce Live Chat for Emmy Nominations

Social TV provider ConnecTV is partnering with the Academy

of Television Arts and Sciences to produce a special live chat during the

Primetime Emmy Awards nominations on Thursday morning.

The nomination announcement will be carried live by most

broadcast networks along with CBS.com at 5:40 am PT and the live chat will

provide a second-screen experience for viewers.

As part of the effort, ConnecTV's team will chat from 5:15

a.m. to 6 a.m. PT on Twitter, using the hashtag #emmyschat.

The cohosts for the live chat are Kirstin Benson, ConnecTV's

Entertainment producer-moderator, and Michael Buckley, ConnecTV's resident host

and Internet personality.

An entire pre- and post-nomination presentation will be

streamed live on emmys.com and yahoo.com from 5:15 a.m. to 6 a.m.

PT.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

65th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on September 22nd on CBS at 8pm ET/5pm

PT.