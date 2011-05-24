Connected TV and 3D: Booming Industry Provides Plethora of Opportunities

New

York - The marketplace for televisions and mobile devices with internet

capabilities - or "connected" devices - is booming; by 2015 the amount

of consumers with a connected device will triple.

With

that comes numerous opportunities for ways of receiving content,

changing the viewing landscape, according to the "Devices, Delivery and

the Down-and-Dirty Truth" panel at B&C/MCN/TWICE/TV Technology's Connected TV and 3D: Supplying the Demand event on Tuesday at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York.

"Ultimately

the viewer is the really big winner," said Hans Deutmeyer, VP of HBOGo.

Deutmeyer argues that cable and satellite providers should not view

services like HBOGo, which allows subscribers to view HBO content on

their mobile devices such as iPads, as the enemy. Instead, Deutmeyer

says that the HBOGo service will help providers, because it adds value

to the HBO subscription. "It really is a great retention tool for us,"

he said.

Tara

Maitra, SVP/GM, content and media sales, TiVo -

which premiered Hulu Plus on Tivo Premiere DVRs this week - says that content players are also huge winners, since their

content is becoming easier to find. However, she states that some

providers, who like to act as "gatekeepers" to their content are finding

it difficult to keep those walls up. "Internet connected TVs break down

those [walls]," said Maitra.

Richard

Bullwinkle, chief evangelist for Rovi Corp., which produces much of the

technology that connected devices - namely Samsung - use, says the key

is to get the cable and satellite providers to understand how the

service works. "We are now in a world where consumers set the use

cases," said Bullwinkle. "It's no longer us sitting in a lab and saying 'what can we create that consumers might want?'" He comments that

service providers need to understand that connected devices and

services, like HBOGo, are not there to replace them but to enhance the

viewer's experience.

Marc

Sokol, EVP, marketing and business development, NeuLion, on the other

hand, sees a shift in how certain things, such as live events, will be

viewed by the audience. NeuLion is the exclusive streaming provider for

the NHL, and provides streams for the NFL, NBA and UFC as well. Sokol

argues that in the realm of live sports, the streaming experience far

exceeds what broadcast television provides. "They [viewers] want

multiple cameras, they want the ability to have these multiple audio

feeds, they want the ability to vote and judge the fight by themselves

and interact with Twitter," said Sokol. "All of this is only available

when you have an internet-connected television set." Sokol believes that

connected television will become the de facto method of viewing live

sporting events.

Bullwinkle

countered that while connected mobile devices such as iPads and tablets

are well-received by the public, interactive television is not, because

mobile devices are a more personal experience while the tube is still

considered a more communal one. Bullwinkle states that the interfaces on

televisions are usually more confusing compared to the more simplistic

ones on mobile devices. Maitra commented that TiVo's iPad app is meant

to aid television watching, and makes viewing a "two-screen experience."

Deutmeyer

said that his company's HBOGo service gives viewers many options that

previously were not available. "There are just a lot of different ways

that people want to consume content," said Deutmeyer. "Where they watch

HBO is really kind of up to them."

The

panel all agreed on one thing: Today's viewers have many more options

for how they want to receive their content, and the connected devices

industry is finding new and better ways to provide that.

"I don't care what channel my show is [on], I just care about the show," said Bullwinkle.