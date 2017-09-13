Connected Government Act Referred Out of Committee

The Connected Government Act has been unanimously approved by the Oversight and Government Reform Committee, according to a House Energy & Commerce Commmittee staffer.



The bill, spearheaded by Energy & Commerce ranking member Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Rep. Robin Kelly (D-N.Y.), requires that all new federal government agency websites be designed for ease of mobile viewing.



That in turn is meant to send a signal to state governments to do the same.



Related: House E&C Revamps Website



"Mobile friendly websites will ultimately help build a stronger democracy," Pallone and Kelly said in a blog post.



Citing the recent spate of hurricanes, floods and fires, they said: “In the wake of these recent disasters, we need to ensure that anyone looking for assistance from a federal agency can get the information they need through their mobile device.”



A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate.