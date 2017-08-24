House E&C Revamps Website

Congress may be on its August break, but the House Energy and Commerce Committee website re-designers have apparently been hard at work.



The committee Wednesday, Aug. 24, unveiled its new site, complete with large graphic blocks, moving layers, and colorful icons—the Communications & Technology Subcommittee icon, for example, is, perhaps tellingly, a smart phone.



"The new website was designed with the user in mind. The home page now makes it easier for visitors to learn more about the issues they care about and stay up-to-date on recent news and scheduled events," said the Committee majority in unveiling the site. "Additionally, each subcommittee has a more robust and flexible page dedicated to their respective jurisdiction. As the committee continues to lead on a number of national priorities, like safely ushering in self-driving cars and promoting new energy infrastructure, it is also updating its online presence, allowing for greater transparency and usefulness."