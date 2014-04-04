Confirmed: Hanson Joins NAB Board

Confirming a report in B&C, the National Association of Broadcasters announced Friday that Sinclair's Rebecca Hanson has been named to the NAB TV Board. She succeeds Dunia Shive, effective immediately.

Shive, former CEO of Belo, resigned from the NAB board back in January after Gannett's purchase of Belo meant that she and David Lougee, president of Gannett, would both be on the board, which is prevented by the bylaws.

Hanson was named to the board by chair Marci Burdick. Hanson is senior VP for strategy and policy for Sinclair, essentially heading up its D.C. advocacy, reporting to Sinclair president David Smith.

Before joining Sinclair she was a senior advisor on spectrum auctions for the FCC's Media Bureau, auctions Sinclair has indicated it is not interested in participating in.

Before that she was a VP with Sprint Nextel.