ComScore, Rentrak to Merge

TV measurement firm comScore said it will merge with Rentrak in an all-stock deal that will create a formidable No. 2 to industry giant Nielsen.

According to the deal, Rentrak shareholders will receive 1.15 shares of comScore for every Rentrak share they own. After the deal is done, comScore shareholders will own about 65.5% of the combined company, with Rentrak shareholders controlling the remaining 33.5%.

comScore’s current CEO Serge Matta will lead the combined company and Rentrak vice chairman and CEO Bill Livek will become the new company’s executive vice chairman and president.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.