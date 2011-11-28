ComScore: Record 42.6 Billion Online Videos Viewed in October

New data from comScore shows that 184 million U.S. internet viewers watched a record 20.9 billion online videos on Google's sites in October and that overall usage also hit new highs, with U.S. users watching 42.6 billion online videos.

That adds up to an average of 21.1 hours of online video usage per U.S. viewer for the month. Overall about 86.2% of the U.S. internet audience viewed online video at least once during the month.

Google Sites, driven primarily by video viewing at YouTube, ranked as the top online video content property in October with 161 million unique viewers.

Facebook ranked second with 59.8 million viewers, who watched 346 million videos, followed by VEVO with 57 million viewers who watched 827 million videos, and the Microsoft sites, which had 49.1 million viewers who watched 661 million videos.

Among entertainment companies Viacom Digital led the list with 48.2 million unique viewers who watched 541 million videos, followed by NBCUniversal's sites with 39.3 million viewers watching 134 million videos, Hulu with 29.2 million viewers watching 791 million videos and Turner Digital with 30.0 million viewers watching 224 million videos.

Google sites had the highest engagement, with 7.1 hours of usage per viewer during October.

In terms of ads, Americans viewed 7.5 billion video ads in October, with Hulu generating the highest number of video ad impressions at more than 1.36 billion.

Tremor Video ranked second overall (and highest among video ad exchanges/networks) crossing the 1 billion mark for the first time, followed by BrightRoll Video Network with 756 million, Specific Media with 512 million and CBS Interactive with 415 million.

Time spent watching video ads totaled more than 3.2 billion minutes during the month, with Tremor Video delivering the highest duration of video ads at 614 million minutes.

Video ads reached 53 percent of the total U.S. population an average of 47 times during the month. Hulu delivered the highest frequency of video ads to its viewers with an average of 46.5 ads for the month.

Much of the viewing continues to be short form content, with the duration of the average online content video being about 5.5 minutes.

The average online video ad was 0.4 minutes. Video ads accounted for 14.9 percent of all videos viewed and 1.4 percent of all minutes spent viewing video online.