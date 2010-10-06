comScore Launches Mobile Tagging

In

a move that could help the struggling mobile advertising market, the

digital media measurement firm comScore is making mobile-optimized

tagging available to publishers, a development that would allow

companies to tag mobile Web and application assets so that mobile

audiences can be accurately measured and tracked.

The

company hopes these tags will establish a measurement currency-much

like the TV ratings Nielsen provides-for the mobile advertising

industry, which has struggled to gain traction because of the difficulty

in tracking usage and audiences.

As part of

this effort, comScore has also announced a partnership with Bango, a

mobile analytics and billing company used by many of the most-trafficked

mobile sites. The partnership, comScore believes, will give them an

immediate lead in mobile audience measurements.

"Mobile

media consumption continues to accelerate, making a third-party

measurement solution critical for publishers and advertisers looking to

implement effective mobile strategies and ad campaigns," notes Mark

Donovan, senior vice president of mobile for comScore in a statement.

"With comScore's mobile-optimized tagging, publishers can accurately

demonstrate their mobile site's traffic and engagement levels to

advertisers looking to use the channel to reach and engage consumers,

providing the foundation for a more robust mobile advertising

environment."

Some programmers have already

welcomed the move. "We are pleased that comScore is partnering with

Bango to extend its unified measurement to mobile-optimized sites,"

notes Jack Wakshlag, chief research officer for Turner Broadcast System

in a prepared statement. "This is a positive step forward in mobile

audience measurement."

"Weather information has

one of the largest mobile audiences of any content category, making it

critically important that we at AccuWeather have access to the

most-trusted and complete mobile metrics available in the industry,"

added Robert Henry, director of strategy and planning at AccuWeather in a

prepared statement.

The new system, he

continued, would provide them with "insights that will be invaluable

when planning, executing and evaluating our mobile strategy."

Up

until now the highly fragmented mobile industry, which has a number of

different standards and thousands of different mobile devices, had

lacked a comprehensive, standardized metrics across all devices and

platforms. The new comScore tags would allow advertisers and content

producers to track usage across all major smartphone platforms, hundreds

of feature phones and next generation devices like tablet computers.

The tags would also provide data on unique traffic counts and page

views, giving the industry a better read on mobile audience behavior.