comScore Introduces MobiLens Plus

With mobile usage continuing to increase, the research firm comScore has revamped its mobile measurement products with the launch of MobiLens Plus.

The new market research product is designed to provide better insights into combined smartphone and tablet usage.

The MobiLens Plus product replaces the company’s existing MobiLens and TabLens products.

The company is the billing the product as the first time “qualitative survey data” has been combined with “quantitative observed mobile behaviors across both smartphones and tablets.”

That information could be used to help design new service, apps and devices and to better understand the impact of mobile ads.

“Mobile usage has skyrocketed in the past several years, with smartphones and tablets combined now accounting for 60 percent of the time that consumers spend online,” said Naresh Rekhi, Vice President of product management at comScore in a statement. “Given this incredible rise in mobile usage, it is more important than ever that brands understand how their current and prospective customers are interacting with their devices. Having deeper insights regarding consumer interests, device preferences and more will help our clients create informed marketing strategies so they can competitively position their products and accurately target audiences with the right messages at the right time and on the right devices.”