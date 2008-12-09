Complete Coverage: UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

Turner Exec: DTV Transition Will Hurt Broadcast Ratings

The broadcast networks are already having a “turbulent” TV season, shedding more than 2 million viewers, and the transition to all-digital signals in February will hurt the medium even more, a top Turner research executive said Wednesday. >>>

Online Video Draws Mixed Reviews From Media Execs

More people than ever are watching video online, but monetizing this viewership is a whole other ballgame. At The UBS Global Media Conference in New York, executives from media companies, both of the new and traditional variety, were split on the platform’s potential. >>>

Bewkes: TWC Split On Track For Early 2009

Time Warner Inc. CEO Jeff Bewkes said at an industry conference here Wednesday that the long-awaited split with Time Warner Cable should occur early next year, adding that regulatory approval of the breakup should come shortly.>>>

Moonves: Network TV "Ain't Broken"

CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves says the network-TV business isn’t over."I'm here to tell you that the model ain’t broken,” said Moonves, speaking Wednesday at the UBS Global Media & Communications Conference in New York. “You can still make a lot of money in network TV.”>>>

December 9, 2008



Nexstar: $20 Million in Retrans In 2008

Nexstar President/CEO Perry Sook said the broadcaster stands to bag $20-$21 million in retransmission consent revenue this year, a gain from the $17.2 million it made last year.>>>

Disney Preparing Cost Cutting Measures

Walt Disney CFO Thomas Staggs hinted that a big announcement is due from Disney Media Networks and president, Disney-ABC Television Grou, Anne Sweeney. The announcement is expected to address cost cutting measures in order for ABC to maintain its competitiveness in the market.>>>

Belo Forecasts Double-Digit Q4 Dip

Belo Corp. President/CEO Dunia Shive expects the broadcaster to post a 10% dip in revenue for the fourth quarter, but sees brighter things for the future, thanks to a batch of leading stations in growth markets like San Antonio and New Orleans.>>>



December 8, 2008

NBC Affiliates Receptive To More Local Primetime Hours

Reacting to NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker’s comments about perhaps scaling back the network’s primetime programming duties, NBC affiliates seem receptive to filling the void with local content.>>>

Viacom CEO Downplays Recent Job Cuts

Viacom, Inc. will weather the economic downturn by focusing on “organic growth” instead of any “significant acquisitions,” according to president and CEO Philippe Dauman.>>>

Zucker Talks Cutting Back Network Primetime

Fresh from a mini-merger of NBC's studio and network operations last week, NBC Universal chief executive Jeff Zucker indicated on Monday that more changes were on the way. Among the possibilities: Fewer nights or hours of primetime programming on NBC.>>>

Magna Forecasts Ad Spending Drop of 4.5% for 2009

Magna, a unit of ad holding company IPG, reported that U.S. ad spend will decline 4.5% to $258.7 billion next year, a result of the poor economic climate and the absence of political and Olympic dollars. Magna's forecast for end of year 2008 is for $270.8 billion, a 3.2% decline.>>>BC Beat: WWP Group's Sorrell Tweaks Nielsen at UBS Confab

As chief executive of WPP Group, the knighted Martin Sorrell is a major figure in the advertising world. He's also known as a mischief maker who rarely passes up an opportunity to zing a rival—such as the time he called a business decision by Interpublic Group the "irrational actions of a wounded animal.">>>