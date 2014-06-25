Complete Coverage: Supreme Court Rules Against Aereo

The U.S. Supreme Court has handed down its long-awaited decision in the ABC v. Aereo case, ruling in favor of broadcasters and arguing that Aereo infringed copyright. The 6-3 vote has prompted a feast of reactions industrywide.

