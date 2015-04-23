Companion Cybersecurity Bill Passes in House

The House on Thursday passed a second cybersecurity bill, HR 1731, the National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act of 2015, that would make it easier to share cyber threat information.

The vote was 355 to 63, and followed passage of a companion bill, the Protecting Cyber Networks Act (HR 1560), on Wednesday.

The National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act, which passed by voice vote in the House Homeland Security Committee last week, amends the Homeland Security Act to ease info sharing while protecting civil liberties.

